Clipper Logistics (LON:CLG) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $798.97

Clipper Logistics plc (LON:CLG) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 798.97 ($10.44) and traded as high as GBX 854 ($11.16). Clipper Logistics shares last traded at GBX 835 ($10.91), with a volume of 73,634 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Clipper Logistics in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 798.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of £850.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.95.

Clipper Logistics plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-added logistics services to the retail sector in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company operates through two segments, Value-Added Logistics Services and Commercial Vehicles. It offers e-fulfilment, returns management, multichannel, technical services, warehousing, urban and retail consolidation, secure logistics, transportation, port deconsolidation logistics, and contract packaging services.

