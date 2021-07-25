ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Stock Holdings Increased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTR. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 38.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 16,790 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 176,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 29,124 shares during the period.

Shares of CTR stock opened at $23.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.00. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $27.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

