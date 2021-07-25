Clarity Financial LLC Makes New $4.29 Million Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Clarity Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,294,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 47,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,562,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,471,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $481,037,000 after purchasing an additional 109,455 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,893,000 after purchasing an additional 13,361 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 10,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 298.8% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays set a $437.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.45.

Shares of GS traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $374.05. 1,707,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,671,572. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.52 and a 52 week high of $393.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $370.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.60%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

