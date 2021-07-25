Clarity Financial LLC Has $2.69 Million Stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Clarity Financial LLC decreased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 41.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,164 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6,197.2% in the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 884,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,659,000 after buying an additional 870,638 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,283,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,015,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,641,000 after buying an additional 397,363 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,354,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,611,000.

NYSEARCA GSY traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $50.47. 452,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,972. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.49. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $50.44 and a 52 week high of $50.60.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

