Clarity Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Clarity Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 48.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,538 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the quarter. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Intel by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,519 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,850,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,715,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,861 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $2,141,057,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Intel by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,634,664 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,474,498,000 after acquiring an additional 629,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Intel by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,208,675 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,189,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded down $2.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.00. The company had a trading volume of 67,742,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,722,882. The company has a market cap of $214.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.38.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group set a $73.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

