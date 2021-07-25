Clarity Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Clarity Financial LLC reduced its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 91.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 960 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,804 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 619 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,054 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,301 shares of company stock valued at $35,527,153 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.74.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $1.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $417.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,611,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,233,058. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $289.64 and a 1-year high of $425.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $407.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $394.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

See Also: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.