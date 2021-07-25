Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) released its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 10.19%.

Shares of CIVB stock opened at $22.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $352.39 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.95. Civista Bancshares has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $23.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Civista Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.81.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

