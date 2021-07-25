Citigroup Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR)

Citigroup reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, restated a neutral rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,322.22 ($30.34).

LON:FEVR opened at GBX 2,322 ($30.34) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,544.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Fevertree Drinks has a one year low of GBX 1,919 ($25.07) and a one year high of GBX 2,786.54 ($36.41). The firm has a market cap of £2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.86.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

