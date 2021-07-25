Citigroup Inc. Sells 9,750 Shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 70.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,750 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 52.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

NASDAQ GOOD opened at $22.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.23. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 52-week low of $15.78 and a 52-week high of $23.49. The company has a current ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $834.42 million, a PE ratio of 1,146.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.03.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $34.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.63 million. Analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1252 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is 95.54%.

GOOD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Aegis initiated coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley upped their price target on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Gladstone Commercial Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.