Citigroup Inc. Sells 1,378 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 61.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in NV5 Global during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NV5 Global during the first quarter valued at $226,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in NV5 Global during the first quarter valued at $244,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NV5 Global during the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NV5 Global by 13.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $93.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. NV5 Global, Inc. has a one year low of $47.78 and a one year high of $109.39. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $153.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.27 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 3.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NV5 Global news, Director William D. Pruitt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $183,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $366,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total transaction of $215,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,714.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,737 shares of company stock worth $5,836,961 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVEE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

NV5 Global Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.