Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Position Lifted by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 7,127.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,565,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,488,375 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises 2.5% of Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $76,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,748,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 33,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 7,778 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,078,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,496,000 after buying an additional 63,368 shares during the period. Finally, Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth $374,000. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus boosted their price target on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.87.

C stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.71. 13,443,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,594,968. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.90. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

