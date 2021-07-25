Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) by 93.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FAN. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,098,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 182.5% during the fourth quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 179,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 116,070 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 258,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 102,447 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 412,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,315,000 after purchasing an additional 98,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,545,000.

Shares of FAN stock opened at $20.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.45. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $26.14.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

