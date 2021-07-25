Citigroup Inc. Has $86,000 Holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) by 305.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COPX. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $285,000.

Shares of COPX stock opened at $36.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.19. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a one year low of $19.70 and a one year high of $46.96.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

