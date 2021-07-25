Citigroup Inc. Has $80,000 Position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 60.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,611 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Unitil were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UTL. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Unitil by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Unitil by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Unitil by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Unitil by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Unitil by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 23,285 shares in the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on UTL. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Unitil in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of Unitil stock opened at $52.39 on Friday. Unitil Co. has a one year low of $32.80 and a one year high of $59.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.51. The company has a market cap of $787.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.58.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $138.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Unitil’s payout ratio is 70.70%.

Unitil Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

