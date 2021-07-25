Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $260.79 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) will announce sales of $260.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $260.00 million to $262.38 million. Cirrus Logic posted sales of $242.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full year sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $293.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.05 million.

CRUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer set a $85.79 target price on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 1,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $105,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan R. Schuele sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,659 shares of company stock valued at $4,890,213 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,924,000 after buying an additional 27,916 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 472,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,059,000 after buying an additional 110,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

CRUS traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $84.42. 512,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,829. Cirrus Logic has a 12 month low of $55.84 and a 12 month high of $103.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.91.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

