Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Downgraded by US Capital Advisors to Hold

US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

XEC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut Cimarex Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cimarex Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cimarex Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.30.

Shares of Cimarex Energy stock opened at $64.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.70. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.60. Cimarex Energy has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $76.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $679.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 60.34% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 77.70%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 35,389 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 38,657.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 26,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 26,287 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,755 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 265.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,134 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 59,648 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,062,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,850,000 after acquiring an additional 221,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

