Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Sells $276,350.00 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $276,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gary B. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $284,250.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $216,150.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $199,575.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $200,550.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $162,937.50.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $56.21 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $38.03 and a one year high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Spring Creek Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 64.1% in the first quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 7,634,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $417,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,287,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 851.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,802,104 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $148,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,510 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,877,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $868,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 605.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CIEN shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.14.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

