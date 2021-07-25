CIBC Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Precision Drilling (TSE:PD)

CIBC reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$60.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PD. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Precision Drilling to C$37.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Evercore upped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$45.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$42.84 price target on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$51.22.

Shares of TSE:PD opened at C$41.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$552.91 million and a PE ratio of -3.75. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of C$15.80 and a 1-year high of C$54.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$45.04.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($2.83) by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$236.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$233.25 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post -4.5100005 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

