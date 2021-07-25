Chubb (NYSE:CB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $176.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Chubb benefits from a suite of compelling products as well as services. Its inorganic growth story helps it to achieve a higher long-term return on equity. It boasts a strong capital position, with sufficient cash generation capabilities. Chubb is focusing to capitalize on the potential of middle-market businesses. Several distribution agreements have expanded its network, boosting market presence. Chubb made investments in various strategic initiatives that paved the way for long-term growth. Strong capital position helps it boost shareholder value through share repurchases and dividends. Strong net investment income should continue to aid top-line growth. However, exposure to cat loss induces volatility in underwriting results. Elevated expenses weigh on operating income. Shares of Chubb have underperformed its industry in the past year. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. boosted their target price on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $175.25.

NYSE:CB opened at $166.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb has a 1-year low of $111.93 and a 1-year high of $179.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.98.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $5,699,474.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,425,053.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 272.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

