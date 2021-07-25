Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Get Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli alerts:

LDSVF stock traded up $41.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10,500.00. 5 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a 1-year low of $7,668.33 and a 1-year high of $10,740.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9,832.41.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & SprÃ¼ngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Pangburn's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, and KÃ¼fferle brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through its approximately 500 shops.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.