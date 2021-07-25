Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

LDSVF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli alerts:

Shares of LDSVF traded up $41.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10,500.00. 5 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9,832.41. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a 52-week low of $7,668.33 and a 52-week high of $10,740.25.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & SprÃ¼ngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Pangburn's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, and KÃ¼fferle brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through its approximately 500 shops.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.