Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution. The company focuses on the whole life cycle of facility planning, investment, design, construction and operation of ecosystem infrastructure in the IT industry. It operates principally in China, India and Southeast Asia markets. Chindata Group Holdings Limited is based in BEIJING. “

Get Chindata Group alerts:

Separately, DBS Vickers started coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.91.

Shares of NASDAQ CD opened at $13.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -263.40. Chindata Group has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $27.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.01.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.32 million. As a group, analysts expect that Chindata Group will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Chindata Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Chindata Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,824,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Chindata Group by 58.1% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,146,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,964,000 after buying an additional 421,411 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Chindata Group by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,475,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,309,000 after buying an additional 225,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Chindata Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 101,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. 11.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chindata Group (CD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.