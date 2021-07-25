Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley started coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.00.
CSSE opened at $37.13 on Wednesday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $47.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.63.
In other Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment news, Vice Chairman Scott W. Seaton sold 42,300 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $1,602,324.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director L Amy Newmark sold 1,307 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $37,772.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,589 shares of company stock worth $2,174,518 in the last 90 days. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. 23.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.
