Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley started coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.00.

CSSE opened at $37.13 on Wednesday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $47.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.63.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 66.86% and a negative net margin of 47.73%. Equities research analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment news, Vice Chairman Scott W. Seaton sold 42,300 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $1,602,324.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director L Amy Newmark sold 1,307 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $37,772.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,589 shares of company stock worth $2,174,518 in the last 90 days. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. 23.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

