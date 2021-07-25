Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Upgraded at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

CVX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $113.00 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus increased their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.52.

Get Chevron alerts:

NYSE:CVX opened at $98.86 on Thursday. Chevron has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 38,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 23,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 161,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,944,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.9% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 519,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,416,000 after buying an additional 9,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Chevron by 5.8% during the second quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 10,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.