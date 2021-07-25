Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 318,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Chegg were worth $27,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 2.7% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Chegg by 6.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Chegg by 6.8% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chegg by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Chegg by 1.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Chegg news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $2,857,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,127 shares in the company, valued at $24,493,918.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, FBN Securities initiated coverage on Chegg in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chegg currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.83.

CHGG opened at $88.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.71. Chegg, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.84 and a 1-year high of $115.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.93.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.59 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

