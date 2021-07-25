CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target Raised to C$128.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$121.00 to C$128.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 10.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GIB.A. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on CGI from C$113.26 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on CGI to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$120.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on CGI from C$110.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on CGI from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CGI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$121.10.

TSE GIB.A opened at C$115.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$111.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.14. CGI has a 1-year low of C$80.29 and a 1-year high of C$116.07.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

