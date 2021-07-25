CGI (NYSE:GIB) PT Raised to C$128.00 at BMO Capital Markets

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$121.00 to C$128.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GIB. Raymond James increased their price target on CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CGI from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC upgraded CGI from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on CGI from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

CGI stock opened at $92.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05. CGI has a 52-week low of $60.58 and a 52-week high of $92.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CGI will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GIB. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in CGI during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CGI by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of CGI by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

