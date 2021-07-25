CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Stake Boosted by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,845 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.18% of CF Industries worth $17,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvey Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 61.9% during the first quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 85,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 506.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 167,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after acquiring an additional 139,589 shares during the period. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in CF Industries during the first quarter valued at about $24,124,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CF Industries during the first quarter valued at about $679,000. Finally, MIK Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter valued at about $5,863,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,944,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $2,168,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,219 shares in the company, valued at $28,368,934.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,025 shares of company stock valued at $6,656,945. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

NYSE CF opened at $47.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $57.19.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 7.17%. Research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

