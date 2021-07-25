Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centrus Energy Corp. is a supplier of enriched uranium fuel for commercial nuclear power plants. The Company operates in two segments, LEU and Contract Services. Its LEU is a component in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity. The Company also provides contract work services for the U.S. Department of Energy and its contractors. Centrus Energy Corp., formerly known as USEC Inc., is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. “

Separately, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Centrus Energy from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of LEU opened at $23.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.42. The company has a market capitalization of $330.18 million, a PE ratio of -66.22 and a beta of 2.65. Centrus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $30.97.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $55.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.50 million. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 18.70% and a negative return on equity of 32.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centrus Energy will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Dennis John Scott sold 9,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $196,094.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,277 shares in the company, valued at $196,115.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $310,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,494.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,923 shares of company stock valued at $837,112 over the last quarter. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEU. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,176,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Centrus Energy by 244.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 96,557 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Centrus Energy by 54.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 233,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after buying an additional 81,838 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Centrus Energy by 14.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 472,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,216,000 after buying an additional 61,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

