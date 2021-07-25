Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centrica is a top thirty FTSE100 company with growing energy businesses in the UK, North America and Europe. They secure and supply gas and electricity for millions of homes and businesses and offer a distinctive range of home energy solutions and low-carbon products and services. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Centrica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.00.

OTCMKTS:CPYYY opened at $2.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.88. Centrica has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $3.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.38.

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

