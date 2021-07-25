Centerra Gold (CGAU) & Its Competitors Head-To-Head Survey

Centerra Gold (NYSE: CGAU) is one of 95 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Centerra Gold to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Centerra Gold and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Centerra Gold
|1
|6
|1
|0
|2.00
|Centerra Gold Competitors
|744
|3323
|3537
|104
|2.39
Institutional and Insider Ownership
26.9% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Centerra Gold and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Centerra Gold
|$1.69 billion
|$408.54 million
|4.83
|Centerra Gold Competitors
|$1.52 billion
|$190.36 million
|4.24
Centerra Gold has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Centerra Gold is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares Centerra Gold and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Centerra Gold
|31.99%
|20.49%
|16.11%
|Centerra Gold Competitors
|295.12%
|5.53%
|0.07%
Summary
Centerra Gold rivals beat Centerra Gold on 8 of the 12 factors compared.
Centerra Gold Company Profile
Centerra Gold, Inc. engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
