Centene (CNC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Centene (NYSE:CNC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Centene to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene stock opened at $73.46 on Friday. Centene has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $75.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.71.

CNC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Stephens upgraded shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.38.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $1,779,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,940. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.