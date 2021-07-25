Centamin (LON:CEY) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Centamin (LON:CEY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 82 ($1.07) price target on the mining company’s stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential downside of 18.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Centamin from GBX 132 ($1.72) to GBX 137 ($1.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 145 ($1.89).

CEY opened at GBX 100 ($1.31) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 109.29. Centamin has a fifty-two week low of GBX 99.60 ($1.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 233.30 ($3.05).

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

