Centamin (LON:CEY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $99.60

Centamin plc (LON:CEY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 99.60 ($1.30) and last traded at GBX 100.25 ($1.31), with a volume of 4092484 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101.90 ($1.33).

CEY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Centamin from GBX 137 ($1.79) to GBX 138 ($1.80) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 82 ($1.07) target price on shares of Centamin in a research note on Friday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centamin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 145 ($1.89).

The stock has a market cap of £1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 109.29.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

