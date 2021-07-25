Celo Dollar Price Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $51.96 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Celo Dollar has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Celo Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00047483 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00017965 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.01 or 0.00817338 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006068 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 52,052,988 coins. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org . The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Celo Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

