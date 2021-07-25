Celo (CELO) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $27.33 Million

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. One Celo coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.51 or 0.00007359 BTC on major exchanges. Celo has a total market cap of $668.79 million and approximately $27.33 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Celo has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00038766 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00122030 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00138835 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,133.37 or 0.99895570 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.75 or 0.00871409 BTC.

About Celo

Celo was first traded on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 265,980,036 coins. Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . The official website for Celo is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

