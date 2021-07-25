Celanese (NYSE:CE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.53 EPS

Celanese (NYSE:CE) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 40.26% and a net margin of 36.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS.

CE opened at $152.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.22. Celanese has a 1 year low of $92.11 and a 1 year high of $171.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CE shares. Alembic Global Advisors lifted their target price on Celanese from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.71.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

