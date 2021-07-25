Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect Cathay General Bancorp to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 35.27%. The firm had revenue of $151.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cathay General Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CATY opened at $37.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.50. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.97.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

