Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C.

Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 35.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,277 shares during the quarter. Carvana makes up 7.0% of Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. owned about 0.21% of Carvana worth $95,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVNA. Spruce House Partnership LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the first quarter worth approximately $1,040,013,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 59.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,111,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,755 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,790,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 14.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,301,000 after acquiring an additional 482,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 7.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,236,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,475,000 after acquiring an additional 430,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVNA shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Carvana in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Carvana from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler cut Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $303.00 to $306.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.88.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 29,401 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.38, for a total value of $8,625,665.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,414.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $20,094,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,521,222 shares of company stock valued at $439,898,109. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVNA traded up $3.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $338.92. 1,092,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,114. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $142.56 and a 52-week high of $341.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $290.03. The firm has a market cap of $58.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.33 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

