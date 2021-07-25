Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 97.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,457,093 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 294.5% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 156.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR opened at $51.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $51.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

CARR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.47.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

