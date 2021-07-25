Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) PT Raised to $230.00

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $216.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.19% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently commented on CSL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Longbow Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.25.
Carlisle Companies stock opened at $199.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.78. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $202.35.
In related news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total value of $2,436,208.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,817.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 51.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 714.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Carlisle Companies
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.
