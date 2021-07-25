Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) PT Raised to $230.00

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $216.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CSL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Longbow Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.25.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $199.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.78. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $202.35.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total value of $2,436,208.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,817.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 51.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 714.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

