CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $28.36, but opened at $27.45. CarGurus shares last traded at $27.87, with a volume of 2,286 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,461.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $361,465.02. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,309,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,817,230.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 454,957 shares of company stock worth $12,216,079. Company insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

CARG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised shares of CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.90.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 230.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 27,670 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CarGurus by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,256,000 after acquiring an additional 121,772 shares during the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CarGurus during the 1st quarter valued at $5,986,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in CarGurus during the 1st quarter valued at $3,336,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in CarGurus by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 83,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

