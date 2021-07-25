CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 53.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,275 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CareDx were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 16,600.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 13.8% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDNA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CareDx in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on CareDx in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

CDNA stock opened at $85.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -294.78 and a beta of 0.66. CareDx, Inc has a 12-month low of $29.86 and a 12-month high of $99.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.02.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $67.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.77 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter Maag sold 9,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $915,356.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 372,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,476,187.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Bickerstaff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $630,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,901.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,885 shares of company stock valued at $15,534,793 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

