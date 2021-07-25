Carbon (CRBN) Achieves Market Cap of $2.18 Million

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Carbon has a market capitalization of $2.18 million and approximately $98,922.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Carbon has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Carbon coin can now be bought for about $0.0853 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00038911 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00119997 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.84 or 0.00138496 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,498.00 or 0.99871834 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.41 or 0.00869699 BTC.

Carbon Coin Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,540,276 coins. Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio . The official website for Carbon is crbn.io . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio

Carbon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

