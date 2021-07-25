Captrust Financial Advisors Reduces Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 92.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,340 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in MSA Safety were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 103,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 265,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,713,000 after acquiring an additional 24,264 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 291.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,692,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MSA Safety news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total transaction of $114,284.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,642,141.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

MSA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 price target on shares of MSA Safety and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE MSA opened at $162.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.91 and a beta of 0.91. MSA Safety Incorporated has a one year low of $112.52 and a one year high of $172.84.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $308.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.59 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 21.32%. MSA Safety’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

