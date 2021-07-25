Captrust Financial Advisors Has $355,000 Stock Holdings in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 92.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,476 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,942 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in GCP Applied Technologies were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 24.8% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,981 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 57,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of GCP stock opened at $22.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.66. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.79 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.70 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

