Captrust Financial Advisors Has $344,000 Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 73.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MHK. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $714,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,871,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,865,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,721,000 after purchasing an additional 302,868 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,674,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,979,000 after purchasing an additional 254,556 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 432,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,901,000 after purchasing an additional 176,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

In related news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,542,776. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MHK opened at $191.84 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.93 and a 12 month high of $231.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.92.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MHK has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.13.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.