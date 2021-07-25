Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires Shares of 18,013 Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in Butterfly Network in the 1st quarter valued at $26,238,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Butterfly Network in the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new position in Butterfly Network in the 1st quarter valued at $701,000. Knott David M acquired a new position in Butterfly Network in the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Butterfly Network in the 1st quarter valued at $371,000. 34.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:BFLY opened at $10.62 on Friday. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a PE ratio of -0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.48.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.44 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David Perri sold 151,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $2,119,838.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry Robbins acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,663,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

