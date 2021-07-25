Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $180.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $170.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.33.

Shares of COF opened at $160.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.00. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $62.26 and a 52 week high of $168.00. The company has a market cap of $72.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.76.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 37.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 20.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $941,599.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,342,193.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,345 shares of company stock valued at $9,889,341 in the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185,053 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $467,729,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $391,013,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,559,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,672,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,114 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

