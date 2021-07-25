Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Raised to $177.00 at Piper Sandler

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $177.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.57% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on COF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.33.

NYSE COF opened at $160.08 on Friday. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $62.26 and a 12 month high of $168.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $72.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 20.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total transaction of $2,465,191.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,856 shares in the company, valued at $8,353,852.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,345 shares of company stock worth $9,889,341 in the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COF. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185,053 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $467,729,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at about $391,013,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,559,766,000 after buying an additional 2,815,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 82.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,672,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,225,000 after buying an additional 1,664,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

